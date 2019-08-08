The first of a series of communications meetings was held on Wednesday morning to streamline and ensure a one voice, one message approach to the Government communications.
According to a statement, the Minister of Communications Donna Cox met with Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs Denis Moses to discuss the work of his Ministry.
Minister Cox said they “spoke about the importance of the Ministry’s work and the impact of Trinidad and Tobago’s foreign policy on the local, regional and international stage. We believe this information should be readily and widely available to our citizens given the challenges facing the world.”
She said the Ministries agreed that in the future they will be working closely together.
Moses said he is pleased with the visit and the opportunity to convey information of public interest to Trinidad and Tobago.
“We look forward to speaking with one voice to ensure that clarity is foremost in the dissemination of factual information that is necessary in this period in the life of our country. This will ensure proper decisions can be made,” he said.
Centralised communications is part of Minister Cox’s portfolio and as part of her mandate she intends to meet with all Ministries.