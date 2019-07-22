Donna Cox

FOCUS OF ATTENTION: Donna Cox answers question from the media after she was sworn in as Minister of Communications and senator in a ceremony yesterday at President’s House, St Ann’s. 

 —Photo: ISHMAEL SALANDY

Newly-appointed Communications Minister Donna Cox said yesterday she was informed about her Cabinet position “months ago”.

“It was not last-minute. I have my mom with me. I had to make arrangements to bring her back home (from New York). He (Rowley) wants me back home. I know the PM would have utilised my skills,” Cox told the media after she was sworn in yesterday by President Paula-Mae Weekes at President’s House, St Ann’s.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

Cox served in a diplomatic capacity at the Consulate General of Trinidad and Tobago in New York. On Sunday, the Office of the Prime Minister advised that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley had appointed Cox as Communications Minister.

National Security Minister Stuart Young had held the Communications portfolio and also served as Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

WHY I FREED ARCHIE

WHY I FREED ARCHIE

THERE was no evidence that Chief Justice Ivor Archie knew Kern Romero and Dillian Johnson en…