Newly-appointed Communications Minister Donna Cox said yesterday she was informed about her Cabinet position “months ago”.
“It was not last-minute. I have my mom with me. I had to make arrangements to bring her back home (from New York). He (Rowley) wants me back home. I know the PM would have utilised my skills,” Cox told the media after she was sworn in yesterday by President Paula-Mae Weekes at President’s House, St Ann’s.
Cox served in a diplomatic capacity at the Consulate General of Trinidad and Tobago in New York. On Sunday, the Office of the Prime Minister advised that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley had appointed Cox as Communications Minister.
National Security Minister Stuart Young had held the Communications portfolio and also served as Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister.