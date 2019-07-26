The crime epidemic in Trinidad and Tobago has the potential of crippling the economy.
And business owners fear that the spiralling crime rate will result in mass job loss and increased prices. The crime surge is also threatening the survival of businesses across the country.
This is according to the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers (CRBC), which consist of 12 regional business chambers.
And the CRBC, together with the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association (DOMA), is making an urgent request to have a meeting with Minister of National Security Stuart Young.
In a joint statement, the business associations stated that crime had negatively impacted the ability of members to conduct business as there was an “existential level of disproportionate fear amongst them”.
“It is only very recently that the country is sadly experiencing unprecedented levels of crime and murders over the past two weeks. We are all well aware of what had occurred, but critically, it has negatively impacted the ability of our members to conduct business, and there is an existential level of disproportionate fear amongst them,” it stated.
The CRBC stated that the increased criminal activity may result in the shortening of hours for conducting business, staff layoffs and eventual closures.
And those business entities which remain in operation, it stated, will incur a significant cost to procure security measures including armed guards and surveillance cameras.
This, the CRBC stated, would result in higher prices for goods and services.
“None of these scenarios will augur well for Trinidad and Tobago,” it stated.
The business chambers making up the CRBC include the San Juan Business Association, Greater Tunapuna Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Arima Business Association, Sangre Grande Chamber of Commerce, Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Couva/Point Lisas Chamber of Commerce, Gasparillo Chamber of Commerce, Greater San Fernando Area Chamber of Commerce, Penal/Debe Chamber of Commerce, Siparia Chamber of Commerce, Point Fortin Business Chamber and Fyzabad Chamber of Commerce.