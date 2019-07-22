For the remainder of 2019, Crime Stoppers will be doubling its cash rewards for intelligence on criminal activities.
This was revealed in a news release from the organisation yesterday.
The release said this decision was made in keeping with Crime Stoppers’ continued commitment to the fight against crime, and also because it was celebrating its 20th anniversary.
“Crime Stoppers (TT) remains resolved to confront crime and welcomes the partnership of the Ministry of National Security in working towards receiving tips on all crimes across the country. The organisation is well poised to assist in the current special effort to receive tips on illegal firearms entering the country and those already within our country’s borders,” the release stated.