Criminal linked to 47 murders

One criminal was linked to some 47 murders in Trinidad and Tobago and if the Bail Bill was in effect these killings could have been prevented, says Police Commissioner Gary Griffith. He said murderers are laughing at the police because they know that even if they are held with illegal firearms they can get out on bail.
“The most powerful example is one individual who has been involved in 47 murders. This individual has been held with firearms on several occasion and every one he was given bail, so if such a Bill had been implemented it meant that at least 45 lives could have been saved right there from that one individual, and there are several of them,” he said.