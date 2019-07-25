12 deaths linked to reputed dead drug dealer

The gruesome deaths of 12 people this week — seven fishermen, four Las Cuevas murders and a police killing in Sea Lots, are all possibly linked to the murder of reputed drug dealer Vaughn Mieres, aka “Sandman”.
Speaking at yesterday’s post-Cabinet news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, National Security Minister Stuart Young hinted at the possible link.
“At the appropriate time I am sure the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service will tell the country the various links that have been made,” he said , adding that sea and air assets were immediately utilised in the search of the fishermen.