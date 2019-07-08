DECEMBER 9 is the date that has been set aside by High Court judge Justice Frank Seepersad to hear the case filed by Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) general secretary Sat Maharaj against the constitutionality of the Sedition Act.
The judge decided on the date yesterday when the matter again came up for hearing before him at the Hall of Justice in Port of Spain for case management. In addition to the setting of the date, Justice Seepersad also gave attorneys deadlines for the filing of their written submission.
During the hearing, Senior Counsel Fyard Hosein, who is leading the State’s case, submitted that only one day would be needed for legal submissions in the case since there was no dispute with regard to the evidence.