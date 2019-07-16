Defence lawyer queries difference in cocaine weights

Gavel

THERE was a significant difference in weight in the amount of cocaine police said they found in the possession of a Diego Martin man in 2001 and the weight that the drugs was found to be after being weighed at the Forensic Science Centre.

Criminal defence attorney Larry Williams yesterday questioned this discrepancy as he cross-examined the police officer who arrested and charged his client, Stephen Gocking, for being in possession of the narcotic. Gocking is currently on trial before Justice Maria Wilson at the Hall of Justice in Port of Spain. That trial came to a start on Monday.

