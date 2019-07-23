Deport unregistered Venezuelans

VENEZUELANS who registered to live and work in Trinidad and Tobago for a year are worried because they have not yet received registration cards. They complained that they expected to get the cards in a few weeks after Government’s registration process for legal and illegal Venezuelans in the country from May 31 to June 14.
National Security Minister Stuart Young had said 16,543 Venezuelans were registered. They were issued receipts as proof of registration during the process in Port of Spain, San Fernando and Tobago.