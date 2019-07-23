Venezuelans wait to register

Venezuelans wait to register in Government’s amnesty programme outside the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain on Friday. —Photo: Jermaine Cruickshank

VENEZUELANS who registered to live and work in Trinidad and Tobago for a year are worried because they have not yet received ­registration cards. They complained that they expected to get the cards in a few weeks after Government’s registration process for legal and illegal Venezuelans in the country from May 31 to June 14.

National Security Minister Stuart Young had said 16,543 Venezuelans were registered. They were issued receipts as proof of ­registration during the process in Port of Spain, San Fernando and ­Tobago.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘I will sue PM myself’

‘I will sue PM myself’

THE case against Chief Justice Ivor Archie is not closed. Senior Counsel Israel Khan said yesterday if the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT) takes no action, then he will take the Prime Minister to court over his decision not to invoke Section 137 of the Constitution.

Deport unregistered Venezuelans

Deport unregistered Venezuelans

VENEZUELANS who registered to live and work in Trinidad and Tobago for a year are worried because they have not yet received ­registration cards.

Heartbreaking hospital death

THE South-West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) has launched an investigation into the death of a 62-year-old Princes Town man. This followed claims by the relatives of Pooran Doodal that his death was as a result of negligence at the hands of staff at the San Fernando General Hospital.

Police Service Marine Branch to return, says Griffith

Police Service Marine Branch to return, says Griffith

THE Marine Branch of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is set to return. This was disclosed yesterday by Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith, who touted the unit would be active across a broad swathe of areas, from Sea Lots to the Caroni Swamp.