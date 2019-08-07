Dr Varma Deyalsingh, secretary of the Association of Psychiatrists of Trinidad and Tobago, is calling on the Government to develop a plan to fight depression.
Failure to do so, he says, will result in severe depression, a nation of aggressive men and an increase in suicides.
In an interview with the Express last week, Deyalsingh said the nation was failing these men by not reaching out to them.
The main reason for depression in men, he said, was job loss which does not only affect individuals financially but mentally.
“Losing a job is one of life’s most stressful experiences. It’s normal to feel angry, hurt or depressed. It is normal to grieve for all that you’ve lost, or feel anxious about what the future holds. The stress can seem overwhelming,” he said.
Deyalsingh said people who suffer job loss are now faced with the task of finding money to purchase food, pay mortgages, rent, and to care for their families.
But these people also think about how society views them.
“Men feel emasculated and ashamed that people would look and judge them poorly. With all this stress, some end up depressed.
“I am concerned, as we already have increasing depression rates worldwide that one in four of us will have emotional or mental health problems,” he said.
Deyalsingh was commenting on the death of a 30-year-old former Petrotrin employee last month.
Relatives said the man suffered severe depression following the closure of State-owned Petrotrin last year.
Relatives asked that the man not be identified.
He was found barely conscious in a bedroom of the family’s home. A bottle containing weedicide was found nearby.
The man died at hospital.