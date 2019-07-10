The Immigration Detention Centre

The Immigration Detention Centre, Aripo.

POLICE are searching for 11 inmates who escaped from the Immigration Detection Centre, on Eastern Main Road, Aripo, yesterday afternoon.

Police said they were alerted about the escape shortly after 5 p.m.

They said the escape may have occurred between 3-5 p.m., when ten Venezuelan nationals and one Grenadian national escaped through a fence.

This is not the first escape for the year.

In April, five inmates fled the centre and, last December, another five escaped following a Christmas function.

Arima police are continuing investigations and officers of the Northern Division Task Force and Arima CID are searching for the men.

