POLICE are searching for 11 inmates who escaped from the Immigration Detection Centre, on Eastern Main Road, Aripo, yesterday afternoon.
Police said they were alerted about the escape shortly after 5 p.m.
They said the escape may have occurred between 3-5 p.m., when ten Venezuelan nationals and one Grenadian national escaped through a fence.
This is not the first escape for the year.
In April, five inmates fled the centre and, last December, another five escaped following a Christmas function.
Arima police are continuing investigations and officers of the Northern Division Task Force and Arima CID are searching for the men.