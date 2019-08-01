A DISABLED man who slapped a nine-year-old girl on her face, has been sent to jail.
Jeffery Taylor, has also been ordered to pay $1,000 in compensation.
Taylor, 52 of Enterprise, Chaguanas reappeared before the Chaguanas magistrate Wendy Dougdeen-Bally charged with assault by beating
On Monday he faced the court and was denied bail.
He pleaded guilty to the charge laid by constable Beckles .
The incident occurred last Friday at his sister’s home where he lives. The child who was visiting the home closed the door on Taylor who dealt her a slap to the right side of her face.
In her mother’s presence a statement was recorded at the Chaguanas police station. He was also treated and discharged from the Chaguanas Health Facility and a medical report was obtained by Beckles.
The child later pointed out Taylor as the one who hit her.
Defence attorney Shiva Boodoo yesterday told the court that his client was praying and fasting in a room and the child ran in and pushed the door which hit him on his face. He said Taylor reacted. Boodoo said his client was remorseful and was willing to apologize. The child was not present but her mother was in court. The mother however said she was not willing to accept an apology.
Boodoo also said that Taylor had been chopped on his left shoulder some years ago and received disability benefits. Taylor is unable to properly use his hand.
He said that his client had no previous or pending matters before any court and asked that he be fined for the offence.
Police prosecutor Sgt Soodeen however petitioned the court to sentence Taylor to six months in jail.
Dougdeen-Bally jailed him for 14 days. He was also ordered to pay $1,000 in compensation.