Akini “Dole Chadee” Adams masterminded the murders of the seven fishermen in the Gulf of Paria on Monday night.
This was the startling revelation coming from Member of Parliament for Couva South Ramona Ramdial at a press conference on Friday.
Ramdial said “I was reliably informed by the Commissioner of Police (Gary Griffith) that (Thursday’s) operation in Sea Lots that resulted in Akini “Dole” Adams being killed (he) was the mastermind behind the robbery and murders of the seven fishermen on the high seas”
Ramdial said she was informed that a particular jetty at Sea Lots was controlled by Adams and this is where the four engines stolen from the murdered fishermen were found and suspects held.
Adams was killed during an alleged shootout with police at his Sea Lots home on Thursday afternoon.
Police told the Express of Friday that the motive for the attack on the fishermen was robbery and “pure evil”.
And as the search continued for three more bodies on Friday, senior police officers have described the act as this country’s worst mass murder out at sea.
Autopsies performed on four bodies recovered in the past days found that death was caused by drowning.
But investigators have concluded that the men were victims of murder.
“We have found the motive to be robbery….and pure evil. This will be classified as murder. These pirates robbed the men and ordered them to jump into the water. They knew fully well that the men were not wearing life jackets and may not survive. It was not an accident or a mistake. So this is a murder investigation,” a senior officer told the Express.
Police have detained four people in connection with the incident. The four were being interviewed by police on Friday.
Three men who survived the attack by swimming to shore have also given statements in the investigations.
The incident occurred in the Gulf of Paria off the ports of Carli Bay and Orange Valley on Monday night.