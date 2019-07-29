DIRECTOR of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard has described as “nonsensical” claims by the Media Association of Trinidad and Tobago (MATT) that his office failed to prosecute the chief executive officer of A&V Drilling, in the alleged assault of a Guardian journalist in 2017.
Gaspard was responding to a claim by MATT that the Office of the DPP had failed to assign a prosecutor, leading to the case being thrown out by Magistrate Margaret Alert when it was called in court for the eighth time last week.
But Gaspard yesterday denied this, saying the case files only reached his office on July 3, 2019.
He also dismissed any suggestion by MATT that the case was influenced by a friendship between A&V Drilling boss Hanif Nazim Baksh and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.