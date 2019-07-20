hhhh

LESS than a kilometre away from their homes, a young couple died in a car crash early Saturday.

Roneld Deonarine, 21, of Jones Street, and Stacy Paul, 18, of Garth Road, were returning home from a date when tragedy struck.

The families of both victims were contacted shortly before 1 a.m. and told of the crash.

Paul Mathura, father of Stacy Paul, said he was told that the Deonarine ran off the road and struck a concrete culvert, slammed into a utility pole then stopped at a gate.

He said his daughter’s body was flung into the back seat.

The father said he believed she died of a broken neck.

Deonarine was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where he died.

Ariel Deonarine, Deonarine’s sister, said that her family was told he suffered head and internal injuries.

She said that her family was not told of how the crash happened.

She said that her brother did not have a driver’s licence and he was took his grandparents’ Mazda 323 on Friday night without their knowledge.

