Eight murders jolt T&T

A LA Romaine man with a history of criminal offences was shot and killed outside his home on Sunday and a California man was killed near his home yesterday.
Hakeem Nikolai Mowlah, 24, was found by relatives bleeding from multiple gunshot injuries.
Police said a relative of Mowlah heard explosions around 9.30 a.m. at the side of the family’s La Romaine home at Grace Lane, Phyllis Street.
The relative checked and found him bleeding and unresponsive.
He was taken to hospital to the San Fernando General Hospital where he died.
Officers of the La Romaine Police Post, San Fernando CID and Homicide Region III responded.
Police said Mowlah was a known drug offender and also had a history of offences such as house-breaking and larceny.
Meanwhile, Nicholas “Pan” Nero was standing on the roadway when his killers opened fire as they drove past him around midday.
Nero collapsed and died at the scene. He lived at Dow Village Settlement.
Officers of Couva CID and Homicide Region III responded.