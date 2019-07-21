Emergency crime talks

National Security Minster Stuart young this afternoon met with the Heads of the Defence and Protective Services at the National Operations Fusion Centre (NOFC) located at Knowsley Building, Dundonald Street, Port of Spain.
The meeting was called as a follow-up to a meeting held on Friday with the heads of law enforcement agencies, which resulted in the immediate implementation of a number of intelligence-driven operations and integrated crime-fighting strategies to mitigate the country’s present crime situation.
Security officials who are meeting include Chief of Defence Staff, Air Commodore Darryl Daniel; Acting Commissioner of Police, Harold Phillip; Acting Commissioner of Prisons, Dane Clarke; Commanding Officer, Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard, Captain Douglas Archer and their respective teams.