Engineering our own strategies

NATIONAL security has always received the major allocation in national budgets with little dent in crime. Murders are out of control, gang culture is firmly embedded in communities and illegal guns and ammunition are everywhere, to name a few critical issues.
Some of the past anti-crime measures which Government introduced include blimp patrols, increased foot and mobile patrols in hotspot crime areas, joint police/army patrols, the homicide working group to deal with murders, the Repeat Offenders Programme (ROPE) to target the activities of gang members, the hiring of 55 retired British police officers to assist and train officers of the Special Anti-Crime Unit of Trinidad and Tobago, increased manpower and structured facilities for the Special Anti Crime Unit of Trinidad and Tobago, the revamping of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit,