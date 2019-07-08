Twenty-year-old Ronaldo Del Young, of Enterprise, Chaguanas, says it is his mother’s love and sacrifice that have kept him on the path of God and passing exams.
He said he would hear the sounds of gunshots from gangs ring out at night but he kept his head in his books and persevered with the goal of working hard to provide a comfortable life for his mother.
Del Young has been accepted by the University of Waterloo, Canada, with an entrance scholarship of Can$2,000 but had to defer acceptance in 2018 because of lack of finances.
He has to raise Can$46,607 by August 15 this year to cover his tuition and accommodation for the first year or else this window of opportunity will be closed.
Speaking to the Express by phone yesterday, Del Young said his mother, Sharon Joseph Del Young, has been working as a supervisor at Mario’s Pizza on the Chaguanas Main Road for the past five years.
He said in January this year he was hired to sterilise equipment at the Mount Hope Women’s Hospital and he has been saving every cent. His aunt has been making snack boxes of food to raise funds.
Del Young said he wants to study Science and Aviation and dreams of becoming a commercial pilot and even one day owning an airline.
His love and devotion for his mother — a single parent — were evident as he spoke of her focusing her all on him to get him through school.
“I was born and grew up in Enterprise. It was because of my mother I was able to get the guidance I needed. I would be studying at night when shootings going on. I would see them (gangsters) around but never got involved because my mother taught me about faith. She is a strong believer, I grew up knowing God,” said Del Young.
He said he goes to the Heaven Touching Earth International Ministries and he places his trust in God to answers his prayers.