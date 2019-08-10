The prisoner who escaped from the Maximum Security Prison on Thursday, has been found.
He was not in a forest camp, or holed up in a shack. He was wining on the streets of Arima during the Borough Day celebrations.
Someone pointed out Dillon Clarke to the police and he was arrested.
At 7:50am on Thursday, officers of the Arouca Police Station were notified by Prison officials that the inmate had escaped while working in the Prison’s Garden.
Clarke, a 35-year-old of Maturita, Arima, is serving a sentence of 24 months’ hard labour for malicious damage.