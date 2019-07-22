ADRIEL Hackett, an ex-lover of WASA security guard Chris Rivers, appeared in court on Monday charged with her murder.
Hackett, 26, a security guard, of Oilfield Road, Union Village, appeared before magistrate Brian Dabideen in the Mayaro Magistrates’ court.
The charge read that on a date unknown between July 8 to 15 he murdered Rivers at Oilfield Road, Union Village, Mayaro.
Hackett was not upon to enter a plea to the indictable charge laid by PC Colin Gillead of Eastern Division Homicide Region II.
The matter was prosecuted by Sgt Robin Ramdhan.
Hackett was remanded into custody until August 19.
Rivers decomposed body was found on July 15 — one week after she went missing after leaving her workplace at a WASA sub-station in New Grant.
Her body was found in a forested area near the Mafeking Cremation Site.
The investigation was supervised by ASP Sean Dhilpaul, and assisted by Sgt Toussaint of Princes Town CID and Cpl Bennett.