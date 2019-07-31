“WHEN our society says they want relief (from crime), how can an Opposition say to the country: the no-bail bill was good enough for the full five years and three months that the UNC was in government, but now we, the UNC, are in opposition, we have concerns about its constitutionality? Morally speaking it is vacuous, it is unintelligible, it is unreasonable, it is obstructive,” Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi thundered in the House of Representatives yesterday.
He was at the time piloting the Bail Amendment bill which required a special majority.
The bill later received Opposition support and was passed.
Referring to the murder of the seven Orange Valley fishermen, whose deaths have been linked to dead gang leader Akanni “Dole” Adams, the Attorney General said: “Seven murders. Seven families experiencing murder of their loved one. But what would have happened if those people were allowed to have the perpetrators, who are perhaps under investigation now, and there were two strikes (ie, the no-bail law), they would have been behind bars.”