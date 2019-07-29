Fifth body sighted

Brandon Kissoon

Murdered fisherman Brandon Kissoon

The body of a fifth fisherman was found floating in the waters of the Gulf of Paria, near Icacos Point, yesterday.

The badly-decomposed corpse of 18-year-old Alex Sooknanan was identified by the clothing he was wearing when he left for work eight days ago.

Police said the body was sighted by offshore workers who contacted the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard at around 9 a.m.

The discovery was made on the day of the funeral of Brandon Kissoon.

Kissoon, 21, was among the fishermen thrown overboard in a “pirate” attack last week Monday. He was cremated following an emotional funeral service at his family’s Couva home.

