Finding Big Foot

Sitting dormant and forgotten for almost 80 years, a mud volcano among the forest trees near Brickfield Village in Central Trinidad exploded to life sometime in late July.
It disgorged a slurry of sediment from deep within the earth, the flow violent enough to uproot towering timber and palm trees, as it coughed up boulders of sandstone and limestone, some estimated to be 25 million years old.
And by the time the eruption was over, an area comparable in size to the Piparo and Devil’s Woodyard mud volcanoes had been smothered, leaving a giant footprint in the deep woods.
The Express was led to the site last Sunday by Forestry Division workers who were told of an explosion in the forest by a woman who was walking along a desolate road leading to the forest where the volcano slept.
This woman is the only one known to have experienced the moment of the eruption. (The Express is attempting to find this elusive woman).
But it was left up to the experts to explain what happened and why.
On Tuesday, senior geo-scientist at Touchstone Exploration, Xavier Moonan, and members of the Geological Society of Trinidad and Tobago, Keston Brown and Stefon Harrypersad, having read that day’s Express report on “Big Foot”, trekked into the forest and conducted an initial study.
Said Moonan: “The flow is fairly recent...we can’t estimate exactly when. The leaves of the trees that fell due to the mud flow are still green but we were advised by experienced foresters that these particular trees can remain with green leaves even after they have been felled, for months. The mud itself hasn’t been weathered much, and the flow structures are still very distinct so I would estimate it happened in the last couple weeks at maximum.”
He said that from the historical data and satellite imagery, it appears that the July eruption was the first large-scale one since at least 1940.
Moonan’s information was corroborated by village elders who recall visiting the site decades ago and seeing multiple conical vents in the forest, before the woods became impenetrable and the site passed into memory.
What caused the eruption?
Faults are breaks in the rocks and can extend to significant depths in the earth.
The Brickfield mud volcano is located on what geologists know as the Tabaquite fault. At depths below the Tabaquite area there are sands with oil, gas and salt water trapped by clays.
The movement on the fault allows the trap to break for an instant, allowing the water, oil and gas to escape, said Moonan, who is also vice-president of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists Latin America and Caribbean Region.
The fluids travel upwards to the surface where they pick up bits of rocks— clays, sandstones, and limestones along the way, and this is the mud flow that we see when it explodes at the surface.
And although the Piparo mud volcano is nearby, it is not related to the Brickfield mud volcano, since they occur on separate faults, said Moonan.
Regarding the size of the eruption, Moonan said the mud flow covers an area similar to the size at Devil’s Woodyard.
The team measured the maximum length of mud flow at 165 metres (a football field is 110 metres in length) and the maximum width at 76 metres.
The geologists said the mud flow was expelled in a north-westerly direction along a three-degree gradient slope, with the flow turning to the north at approximately 110 feet downslope.
And the estimated volume of mud expelled?
It’s 1,740 cubic metres or approximately 11,000 barrels. The mud flow is much less thick than that which was observed at the Devil’s Woodyard eruption, hence the volume is significantly less.
Despite this, the force of the eruption was just as damaging, felling lots of trees in its path.
And for adventurers interested in seeing this natural phenomenon, there is a warning, It’s not near a road, so be prepared to hike along a forest trail, on State lands, into snake territory.
Do not go alone. Do not go at night. Walk with water. Wear the right footwear. It’s going to be muddy.
Moonan said the mud is still very wet and unstable and people should not walk on the mud flow until it dries as they can become stuck.
And if you are alone when that happens, only a wall of trees standing sentry around this place will hear your screams.