The search for two missing fishermen may have to be called off. But their relatives are still seeking closure.
President of the Carli Bay Fishing Association Imtiaz Khan said fishermen have been patrolling the Gulf of Paria for the past two weeks.
The search and recovery operation was expensive, he said, and fishermen were running out of resources.
At the weekend a decision was taken to called off the search.
But relatives of the two missing men were not giving up.
The sister of Jason Trevor Baptiste said four boats went out in search of her brother and 19-year-old Justin Kissoon on Sunday.
Melissa Khan said, “I understand that the search is expensive and the fishermen have their families. They have not been working since this happened because they were involved in the search. But I will continue to search for my brother because I want some closure. My ailing mother needs closure.”
Khan had been part of a two-day search out at sea. “I wanted to be involved so I spent two days out looking for him. But I can tell you it is not nice out there,” she said.
Baptiste, 27, cared for his mother who suffered five heart attacks and two strokes in recent years.
Khan said her brother had one child, a seven-year-old girl whom he cared for.
“Fishing was the only job my brother ever had. He loved the sea. If he was not out at sea, he was selling fish. He was loved by so many people. But he was a no nonsense man,” she said.
Khan said her family had accepted that her brother may have drowned. “But we want closure. We want to find him,” she said.
She said Baptiste had started building a house for their ailing mother and had dreams to give her a comfortable life.
Khan said she was not satisfied with the search by the TT Coast Guard. “I don’t want to hear anything about the coast guard. I do not believe in them. It was the fishermen in Orange Valley who really searched for these men,” she said.
The relatives of Justin Kissoon have also continued their own searches.
His cousin, Brandon Kissoon, was among the seven fishermen who were reported missing following an attack by local pirates two weeks ago.
His body was recovered last week.
The Orange Valley fishing community staged a walk on Monday, calling on Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to meet with them.
Imtiaz Khan said fishermen were fearful of returning to the sea to ply their trade.
“The fishermen were threatened. They were told to sell their boats and buy a taxi and get out of the sea. We are afraid for our lives and someone needs to address this. And at the same time we have our families> We have to buy school books and take care of our homes. It is very difficult for us and nobody is saying anything,” he said.
Khan said the fishermen were demanding a meeting with the authorities to address their security concerns.
Following the attack on July 22, five bodies were recovered – Anand Rampersad, Shiva Ramdeo, Leslie De Boulet, Brandon Kissoon and Hemraj Alex Sooknanan.
Police said the men were attacked and thrown overboard by gunmen.
Four of the stolen engines were recovered in Sealots.
And four people were detained by police for questioning.
Missing: Justin Kissoon and Jason Baptiste