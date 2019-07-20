FOUR more people have fallen victim to gun violence, all having been killed on Friday night.
The latest spate of killings took place in Laventille, La Horquetta and Maraval.
The victims have since been identified as Antonio Dickson, Ian Sharpe, Keon Timothy and Michael Crease.
Dickson, a PH taxi taxi driver from Sandy Trace, Laventille, was seated in his car around 6 p.m. at St Barbs Road, Laventille, when he was approached by gunmen and shot to death.
Later in the evening, Crease and two men identified as Jomoul Francis and Justin Williams were liming at a location in La Horquetta when the were ambushed by gunmen.
All three were shot. Crease died at the scene while Francis and Williams were taken to hospital where they remained warded up to Saturday morning.
And in Maraval, Sharpe and Timothy, both of Maraval, were liming close to a basketball court along Morne Coco Road, when a vehicle drove by and the occupants opened fire hitting both men.
They were taken for medical treatment but later succumbed to their injuries.
The killings have taken the country's murder toll for the year so far to 296.