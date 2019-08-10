Fraud probe widens

A FORMER permanent secretary at the Government ministry and three contractors remained in police custody last evening as Fraud Squad detectives intensified their questioning into an alleged multi-million-dollar financial misappropriation probe that led to the arrest of Public Administration Minister Marlene McDonald.
The four people held brings the total to six, inclusive of McDonald and her husband Michael Carew, who have been in police custody since early Thursday morning. The Sunday Express understands that one contractor was arrested in Tobago on Friday morning and brought back to Trinidad for questioning. Also in custody are two contractors, one of whom resides in St James and another who lives in Santa Margarita, St Augustine.