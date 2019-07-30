Mourners are being invited to attend the funeral of reputed gun runner and drug smuggler Vaugh “Sandman” Mieres and his wife Alta Dhere.
The funeral will be held at the Las Cuevas Government Primary School, according to a post on social media.
After the last rites, mourners are being asked to gather in Las Cuevas for a “celebration of life”.
However, it appears the school is being used unknown to the Ministry of Education which has oversight over all government schools.
Education Minister Anthony Garica said he knew nothing of it, and if a function as to be held at a school, permission had to be granted through an application to the principal who would forward the request to the school supervisor.
The couple was shot and killed along with two bodyguards at their home in Las Cuevas in the pre dawn hours last Thursday.
Their two children were spared. At least eight gunmen were involved in the killings.
One suspect, who suffered a gunshot wound, is at hospital.
The funeral is expected to be held at 2p.m. Friday, and the bodies will be buried at the La Fillette Public Cemetery.