‘Gang members, watch out’: bail bill now law

Criminals will face jail and no bail, as the Bail Amendment Act is now law. Acting President Christine Kangaloo signed the bill on Monday and, according to Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, now that the law is in effect, gang members better watch out.
The AG said yesterday there are two ways in which legislation becomes law—by proclamation and by assent. He said the Bail Bill did not have a proclamation clause, so the moment it came to the attention of the president and she signed it, it became law. “That happened yesterday (Monday) so as of yesterday the Bail Amendment Act became the law of Trinidad and Tobago,” Al-Rawi said in a telephone interview with the Express.