Police raided the home of a suspected drug dealer in Tobago on Saturday.
He was not at home, but the two women found at the house were arrested.
The women, from Trinidad, were charged with possession of marijuana are expected to appear before the Scarborough Magistrates’ Court.
On Saturday, Constable Baker along with officers of the Tobago Division Task Force and the Canine Unit executed a dangerous drug search warrant at the Beverley Hills, Bethel home of
What they described as a “priority offender”. The suspect was not at home however, two females from Trinidad were present. The warrant was executed and 740 grammes of marijuana was allegedly found and seized.
The women were arrested and taken to the Crown Point Police Station where they were charged for possession of marijuana.
They were released on $50,000 bail each.