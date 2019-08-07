GIVE yourself up to the police.
That was the appeal to the killer of Penal father, grandfather and great-grandfather Harrilal Jagroop at his funeral yesterday.
As her father’s pyre burned at the Mosquito Creek Cremation Site in South Oropouche, one of Jagroop’s daughters, Nisha Jagroop, told the Express that the family needed justice for the shooting incident which killed her father and critically injured her sister.
Nisha Jagroop said her step-sister, Joyce Rahaman, remains in the Intensive Care Unit of the San Fernando General Hospital.
“I hope and pray that we get justice for my father and my sister. Everyone has to die, but not like this. God gives life and he will take life. I hope that whoever killed my father will surrender to the police.
“Give up yourself, please,” said Nisha Jagroop.