HUMANS aren’t the only ones often displaced during the rainy season.
Now, Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat is asking the public to be sensitive to wildlife that may seek shelter in homes, following the removal yesterday of a hefty macajuel (boa constrictor) from a Cascade residence.
Rambharat, who posted a photograph of the slinky interloper on his Facebook page, has reminded of the importance of snakes to the local ecosystem and urged citizens to call in the authorities rather than harm the creatures.
The minister also commended the Cascade resident who contacted the Emperor Valley Zoo for assistance, after looking outside to find the snake cosied up in his window, 40 feet above ground.
Rambharat said snake sightings are common following heavy rains, as the cold-blooded reptiles seek out warmth to regulate their internal temperature.
“Snakes and other wildlife move to safer, more comfortable grounds, sometimes into yards and homes,” Rambharat said, advising citizens to call the Emperor Valley Zoo on its hotline, 800-4ZOO, for wildlife that needs to be relocated.
Don’t hurt them!
The Emperor Valley Zoo made its own plea for snakes, one of nature’s most reviled offerings, on the observance of World Snake Day in July.
The zoo had warned that heavy rains often pushed snakes into human territory when their homes become flooded and noted: “Snakes play an important role in the country’s ecosystem and should therefore be rescued and relocated as opposed to any lethal action.”
People are asked not to stress or kill the animals and instead to call the Zoo’s hotline for rescue and relocation.
Some rescued snakes are also in need of rehabilitation, which includes the removal of external parasites, proper feeding, and a go-ahead from veterinarians to release.
The zoo in July relocated four macajuels found in or near homes, the largest of which had achieved ten feet in length.
Constrictors are non-venomous and can reach lengths up to 13 feet and weigh in excess of 100 pounds. While they are often spotted in water, they prefer dry land.