Government this afternoon acknowledged for the first time the police investigation involving Public Administration Minister Marlene McDonald.
In a brief statement issued at 2:39p.m. newly appointed Communications Minister Donna Cox said: "The Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (GoRTT) wishes to confirm that a search warrant was executed at the home of Minister of Public Administration the Honourable Marlene McDonald this morning (8 August 2019).
However, this is an ongoing police investigation and further information will be provided as it is made available by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service."
Shortly after the Government's statement, the TTPS issued an statement of its own.
The TTPS stated: "Police officers investigating alleged corruption offences have arrested and taken into custody, Government Minister Marlene McDonald and her husband for questioning. They were detained earlier today, Thursday 8th August 2019. Enquiries are ongoing at this time and more information will be provided when it becomes available."
At around dawn today, McDonald and her husband were detained.
McDonald, the Member of Parliament for Port of Spain South was taken into police custody.
The arrests were made at the couple's home at around 4a.m. by police executing a search warrant.
The detention came after police went to the Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard with an investigation file on Tuesday.
McDonald, a Cabinet minister, is being investigated on the allegation of misappropriation of public funds.
The Express was told that McDonald, complained of feeling unwell and was treated at hospital.
On June 1, 2017, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley advised then President Anthony Carmona to revoke the appointment of McDonald who was then Minister in the Ministry of Public Utilities.
McDonald had only recently been sworn in as Minister in the Ministry of Public Utilities after a sixteen month period of absence from the Cabinet.
Why was MacDonald fired then?
McDonald met with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley the morning of her firing, as a result of the controversy caused by her choice of guests attending her swearing-in ceremony at the President's House in St Ann's days before.
The commotion surrounds the presence of reputed "community leader" Cedric "Burkie" Burke, who accompanied contractor Kenroy Dopwell to the event.
Senior elements of the national security community had expressed alarm at the presence of Burke, who has been engaging their attention.
Not only was he present, but Burke was introduced by her to the President and posed for pictures with Carmona Carmona.
On August 2, Rowley reappointed McDonald, to the post of Minister of Public Administration.
Burke was detained on Monday by police who seized his electronic devices including cell phones and laptops.
He was questioned and released on Wednesday morning.
Reporting by Alexander Bruzual