AS the country reels from another wave of murder and violence, Government is being described as 'heartless' and its Prime Minister uncaring.
Speaking at the United National Congress (UNC) at the Chaguanas South secondary school on Monday, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said : ”Eight people have been murdered in the past 18 hours and whilst the Prime Minister will find time to play golf and insult everybody. Every time be speaks he insults somebody else. He will not come and tell the country what are his plans, what are the plans of his party,"
Persad-Bissessar said under her People's Partnership Government, serious crimes were brought to its lowest in 31 years.
She said under the People's National Movement (PNM) murders continue because the Government's answer is a suite of legislation and not investing in the young people.
"Their answer is not to help you, their answer is to bring legislation in the Parliament to lock you up..but they will not look at the real ways in which to deal with crime," she said.
She lamented the murder of actor Raymond Choo Kong and seven others including 24-year-old Chris Rivers, a young woman who was reported missing just over a week ago and found murdered.
"This is frightening. This Rowley-led Government has failed to get a grip on crime, and has failed to ensure that citizens of our country are protected," she said as she demanded the the general elections be called.
Persad-Bissessar said when her Government returns to office it will work with the police in improving crime detection, and ensuring crime prevention so that our citizens can feel safer in their homes, schools, workplaces and going about their daily activities.
"We have plans to deal with hotspots, create safe zones, re-introduce community policing, ensuring ubiquitous police presence, traffic management, and other strategic actions for a systematic, drastic reduction in crime within defined time frames," she said.
She said police officers will build a relationship with the community and not just go around 'toting big gun'.
Persad-Bissessar said legislation will be brought to "wipe out" corruption in the protective services and a special Court to deal with corruption in the public service.
"The rogue element is the greatest hindrance to any administration seeking to fight the criminal element. A special unit with local and international special investigators and prosecutors will be established to investigate and prosecute persons who are involved in corruption in the protective services, police, prison, army and regiment," she said.
Persad-Bissessar said her crime plan proposes the use of technology and having more "boots on the ground".
She said her Government created job opportunities through social programmes and by offering skills training to the youth.
"A common thread you would find running through all our plans is investing in our people through education and training. Tackling the root causes of crime - poverty, inequality and lack of opportunity for young people are critical in tackling the crime problem," she said.
Part of the UWI Debe Campus, she said, will be used for training of the protective service so they can attain certificate, diploma and degrees.
She said in addition, a new dual-purpose training facility for forensic science would be established.
Persad-Bissessar said her Government will work towards implementing a deeper policy and programmes that targets crime prevention and community engagement.
"We will seek to initiate a major cultural change where we move the police from a command and control "warrior" mindset to a "partner and guardian" of the people mindset. The aim is to develop mutual respect between the police and the community. The social media platforms can assist in bringing the community closer to the police," she said.
She said naval assets will be operationalised and the protective services - police, army and regiment will be deployed throughout the entire country to have a 24-hour presence of law enforcement throughout the country.