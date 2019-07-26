crime

A Moruga grandmother is the country's latest murder victim.

Merle Singh, 65,was shot dead during a home invasion.

Singh's grandson, who is in the his 30s and whose name was not yet given by police, was beaten.

Police said around 4.30 am when Singh and the grandson were asleep at least two armed men stormed the house at Cachipe Village.

The men shot Singh, beat the grandson, and ransacked the house searching for valuables.

The killers ran out and escaped.

Officers of the Moruga police, Southern Division Task Force and homicide Region III responded.

