AN official complaint of verbal abuse and intimidation has been lodged by a woman police constable against Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith.
Through her attorney Alvin Brazer, the officer — who is attached to a court in the Eastern Division — wrote to Police Service Commission chairman Bliss Seepersad, Director of the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) David West, a senior superintendent of the PCA and secretary of the Police Social and Welfare Association Sgt Ancil Forde, complaining about the “oppressive and tyrannical conduct” of Griffith.