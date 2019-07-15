The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is doing all in its power to “peg back” the spike in homicides recorded over a 24-hour period, including calling out off-duty officers.
Between Sunday night and yesterday afternoon, eight homicides were recorded.
In a press release issued yesterday, Commissioner of Police (CoP) Gary Griffith said his organisation was sparing no effort and doing all that could possibly be done to address the recent spike in homicides.
“The CoP has noted the homicide rate has spiked with eight homicides in the past 36-48 hours, after a three-day period of not a single homicide being recorded in the country. These incidents which are unrelated have occurred across various divisions and are engaging the attention of the TTPS,” Griffith said.