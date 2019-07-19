Gunmen kill three more

The bodies are piling up. The bloodshed continued on Thursday night in Westmoorings and into yesterday morning in Aranjuez, with three more people killed. These killings have pushed the 2019 murder toll up to 292. The comparative toll for the same period last year was 302, a difference of 3.3 per cent.
The victims have been identified as Nigel Bellot, 55, Shiraz Ali, 53, and Asher Kirby, 36. Businessman killed The latest killing took place yesterday morning when Ali, of Edinburgh 500, Chaguanas, was shot dead in his vehicle in Aranjuez.