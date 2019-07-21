An ex-convict was killed when gunmen opened fire on a group of men early Sunday.
Sanjay Saransingh, 22, died at hospital from multiple gunshot wounds.
Saransingh was liming not far from his home at Uquire Road with a group of men.
Police said around 12.10 a.m a white Nissan Tiida pulled alongside the group and three men with firearms opened fire.
The shooters returned to the vehicle and it sped off.
Police said that while searching for the shooting suspects they received information that a man was found with gunshot wounds in a dasheen patch near Uquire Road.
Officers responded and found Saransingh bleeding.
They took him to the Chaguanas District Health Facility where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.
In July 2018 Saransingh was arrested with two other men for breaking and larceny.
Saransingh pleaded guilty in court to the offence and was jailed for nine months with hard labour.
The two other men - Andy Ramlogan and Samuel Cole - pleaded not guilty.
Ramlogan was released on $30,000 bail and Cole was denied bail.
Police said that Saransingh also had previous matters for robbery, assault and firearm possession.