Three people have been shot and killed at Pipiol Road, Santa Cruz, a crime hot spot.
The attack happened on Wednesday afternoon.
A group of men were driving along in a silver coloured Nissan Tiida when gunmen opened fire on them.
Two of the men died inside the vehicle.
A third, the driver, was able to run into a banana grove where he fell and died.
A fourth was critically wounded. He has been taken to hospital.
Long before police arrived on the scene, cell phone cameras were out, with multiple people recording the blood and bodies.
There is also video footage of the wounded man being fanned by someone as he bleeds.
Homicide Division are on the scene.
They were told that the victims were seated in a car when masked killers opened fire, and escaped the area.
The three killed were said to be known to slain reputed crime overlord Vaughn “Sandman” Mieres, who was killed along with his wife and two bodyguards in las Cuevas last week.