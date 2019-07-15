A LA Romaine man with a history of criminal offences was shot and killed outside his home on Sunday.
Hakeem Nikolai Mowlah, 24, was found by relatives bleeding from multiple gunshot injuries.
Around 9.30 a.m. police said that a relative of Mowlah heard explosions at the side of the family’s home at Grace Lane, Phyllis Street.
The relative checked and found him bleeding and unresponsive.
He was taken to hospital to the San Fernando General Hospital where he died.
Officers of the La Romaine Police Post, San Fernando CID and Homicide Region III responded.
Police said that Mowlah was known drug offender also had a history of offences such as house breaking and larceny.