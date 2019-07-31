Nursing assistant Sharday Emmanuel would have celebrated her 22nd birthday on Tuesday.
Instead of party, her parents continued the lonely search for their only daughter who vanished without a trace in June 2018.
And on Wednesday, Junior Emmanuel and other relatives journeyed to Port-of-Spain to join in a protest against crime outside the Parliament.
Many of the protesters expressed outraged over the Government's response to the murders of the five fishermen in Carli Bay and Orange Valley last week.
He said, "Some of Sharday's cousins and I would be joining the protest today outside Parliament with posters of her to help keep Sharday’s story alive. She turned 22 yesterday and we are yet to get justice for my child."
Two men were interviewed in connection with the woman's disappearance but no charges were laid.
Junior Emmanuel, said he was not giving up hope that his daughter is still alive.
Sharday Emmaunel was last seen entering a blue Nissan B15 car near her Mammoral No. 1 home.
She left home around 10.45am to go to Chaguanas where she was supposed to meet her boyfriend.
She never met her boyfriend who called her relatives later that day.
Her parents insisted that Emmanuel would never run away from home and mounted a search.
Months later, a series of voice notes were released by a close friend who Emmanuel had confided in before she vanished.
The Express obtained excerpts of the conversation Emmanuel had with her close friend.
She spoke about an abusive relationship and how badly she wanted “to put my foot down” and escape.
Investigators told the Express that the case was ongoing but there was no new information.
Emmanuel is of African descent, five feet tall, slim built, with a brown complexion and short black hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 999, 555, 911 or any police station or call 800-TIPS