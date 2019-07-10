Fraudsters are creating counterfeit Housing Development Corporation (HDC) receipts to con people into buying land on Facebook.
The HDC does not engage in the sale of land as that function is carried out by the Land Settlement Agency (LSA).
The HDC yesterday warned citizens to be wary of these conmen and report any such incidents to the police.
The HDC said that on July 9, it was made aware of a post on Facebook advertising a property on “Lot #15 A Plaisance Park Mayaro” for sale for $370,000.
The Facebook post further advises that all necessary documents, “including a deed of comfort, will be provided upon sale”.