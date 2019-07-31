A DIEGO Martin man who was charged with the rape of a 15-year-old girl in 2008 was on Tuesday found not guilty of the crime.
It took a nine-member jury just under two hours of deliberations at the Hall of Justice in Port of Spain before they returned with the not guilty verdict against Nigel Solozano.
He was on trial before Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds for the rape of the girl, who was also a cousin of a girlfriend. That incident had allegedly taken place during the early morning hours of January 26, 2008.
The State’s case against him was that on the night prior to the incident, the girl had gone to the Newtown Boys’ Carnival fete together with her aunt, her aunt’s husband, her cousin and Solozano, who was her cousin’s boyfriend at the time.