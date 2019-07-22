WPC Rea Rogers

WPC Rea Rogers

CONDOLENCES are pouring in on social media for a 35 year old woman police constable who died on Sunday.

WPC Rea Rogers, 35, is suspected to have suffered a heart attack while at church in Valencia.

Rogers died while being treated at the Sangre Grande Area hospital.

WPC Rea Rogers

WPC Rea Rogers

Rogers, of Toco, was a mother of three.

She entered the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service four years ago and had been posted at Mathura a year ago.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

The Express was told that she had been on intermittent sick leave since the beginning of July.

One of her colleagues described her as “a generous and considerate person, who was full of laughter”.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SAY SOMETHING

SAY SOMETHING

“DO not fear and do not despair” was the message Minister of National Security Stuart Young had for the population yesterday, as he sought to convince the country the Government and the various arms of national security were working hand-in-hand to get a grip on the recent upsurge in murders.