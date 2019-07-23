Heartbreaking hospital death

THE South-West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) has launched an investigation into the death of a 62-year-old Princes Town man. This followed claims by the relatives of Pooran Doodal that his death was as a result of negligence at the hands of staff at the San Fernando General Hospital.
Doodal died on May 22. A release issued by the SWRHA yesterday stated that a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the care rendered had already been launched and that the findings will be shared with relatives.