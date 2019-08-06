A father of three was killed in St Ann’s yesterday morning in a robbery attempt.
However, while the incident has traumatised them, relatives of Matthew De Silva sought comfort in the fact the 36-year-old died as he lived, trying to help others.
According to police reports, De Silva, of Huttonette Drive, St Ann’s, was liming with a group of friends at a home along Hutton Road around 2 a.m. when a masked man entered the premises and announced a hold-up.
The man, who was armed with a firearm, was confronted by De Silva, and a struggle ensued.
The firearm went off during the struggle, and the 36-year-old was shot multiple times about the body.
The assailant then fled the scene.
The police and emergency health services were notified and the injured man was rushed for medical treatment at the Port of Spain General Hospital.
However, he died while undergoing treatment
Speaking to the media yesterday, relatives described De Silva as a loving man who was always helping everyone around him.
“He was a selfless man, and would help anybody once it was in his power to do so. He was always doing things for other people, and above all he was a great, a great father. I am still trying to process it, because he was always there for everyone, and now it’s hard to know he’s not,” relatives said.
De Silva was self-employed. CCTV cameras were installed on the premises.
Relatives called the 36-year-old a hero, noting that he had fought the intruder out of his friend’s home, before the weapon went off.
“He was liming by a friend who lives down the road. They were playing cards when the guy’s girlfriend came home, and while they were going to lock it back, the man with the gun came into the house. Matthew got up and confronted the man and they fought. He managed to get him out the house but like there were two other men outside waiting. When he got them out shots were fired and that was when he picked up. But that is who he was. He was selfless. I’m sure he didn’t even think of anything but making sure his friends were OK. He saved two in the process so to me, he is my hero,” a relative said.
Relatives noted that recently there had been several home invasions in the area but nothing this serious had happened.
As a result they are calling on the police to intervene and to do something to stop the escalating crime.
“Robberies have been going on for some time in the area. Right now it is scary as no one wants to walk around. And you will call for the police but we don’t see anything changing. I’m hoping that will change now. But it is sad that it takes something like this for people to realise how much others are suffering and how much is going on,” a relative said.
De Silva was married for 11 years.
The killing has pushed the murder toll up to 323.
The comparative toll for the same period last year was 329.