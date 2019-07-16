Highway Commission searches for office

AWAY from the glare of the media, President Paula-Mae Weekes yesterday quietly established the Commission of Enquiry into all aspects of the management of the Land Acquisition process by the National Infrastructure Development Company (Nidco), for the construction of the Solomon Hochoy Highway Extension from San Fernando to Point Fortin, by appointing retired Justice Sebastien Ventour (chairman) and attorney-at-law Gregory Delzin (member).
Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi told the Express that the Cabinet will consider the recommendation for the secretary to the commission tomorrow. (This appointment is made by the Cabinet).