Highway ‘robbers’ should be jailed

IF there is any truth to corruption allegations regarding the land acquisition of the Solomon Hochoy Highway extension to Point Fortin, those culpable should be jailed, says president of the Penal/Debe Chamber of Commerce Rampersad Sieuraj. Speaking to the Express yesterday, Sieuraj said the chamber is in full support of the commission of enquiry into the highway project, and does not support anyone who would have abused the treasury and misused public funds.
On Thursday, Communications Minister Stuart Young announced the enquiry into the multi-billion-dollar project after investigations allegedly revealed there were a number of irregularities with aspects of the project, particularly with land acquisition.