National Security Minister Stuart Young cannot attend every funeral and be on every crime scene, said Government Minister Fitzgerald Hinds.
“The first thing I would like to do as a man, as a citizen, is to extend deep and sincere condolences to every single family of each of the guys who were murdered,” said Hinds yesterday in an interview with Morning Edition host Fazeer Mohammed, referring to the fishermen who were attacked and killed in the Gulf of Paria last week Monday.
Hinds, Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General, criticised comments by Couva North MP Ramona Ramdial, who said there was a lack of compassion from the Government to the families of the murdered fishermen in Orange Valley.
Hinds said both he and Young feel compassion over the tragedy. The minister also said that Young would have responded to any requests made of him.
“If a quiet request is made of him, and I say quiet rather than a scandal on the television, if a request is made of the Minister of National Security, knowing him as I do and knowing his functions...and his record...he will have no difficulty with that,” said Hinds.
The minister asked Ramdial to “take it down” with her comments and represent her constituents with dignity and solemnity.
He said Young is out of the country but will return in a couple days.
Ramdial, in a news release, knocked Hinds for his comments, saying that since the tragic incident there were no visits or communication between the National Security Minister, Agriculture Minister, chief of Coast Guard and families of the dead and missing fishermen.